Cupid's Chase Annual Run Aids People With Disabilities
On Saturday morning, February 11, people across 33 cities in 10 states will participate in the ninth annual Cupid's Chase 5K run, presented by Community Options, Inc. The Princeton run starts at Princeton Shopping Center on North Harrison Street, with registration at 8 a.m. and the race beginning at 10 a.m. Community Options is a national nonprofit ... (more)
