Can historic status spare Westminster Choir College from possible sale?
PRINCETON -- For decades, Westminster Choir College has been a part of Princeton's musical and cultural fabric, but its reach extends far beyond. Its choirs have a worldwide reputation performing and recording with premier orchestras and conductors and its alumni have gone on to work in churches, schools and concert halls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
|Princeton Area Meetup!
|Aug '16
|Kris
|1
|Words you can't use at Princeton: Mankind, manp...
|Aug '16
|JCK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC