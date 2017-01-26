Burglar runs from Princeton home afte...

Burglar runs from Princeton home after homeowner spots him

Monday

PRINCETON -- A burglar carrying stolen items bolted from a home on Princeton-Kingston Road early Monday after being confronted by the homeowner, Princeton police said. The burglar, a male, ran down the stairs in the home in the 500 block at about 1:20 a.m. and left through a sliding-glass door.

