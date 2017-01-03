Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Looks To Raise $150 Million IPO
Princeton, New Jersey-based Braeburn Pharmaceuticals is commercializing an improved delivery mechanism for the treatment of opioid addiction. We don't know the proposed IPO pricing, but I'm positive on the company's prospects in the immediate future.
