Braeburn Pharma readies IPO
The Princeton, NJ-based pharmaceutical outfit develops long-acting drugs to treat serious central nervous system disorders. It currently markets one product, a buprenorphine subdermal implant for the long-term treatment of opioid addiction branded as Probuphine, that was OK'd by the FDA in May 2016.
