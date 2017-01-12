Braeburn Pharma readies IPO

Braeburn Pharma readies IPO

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Seeking Alpha

The Princeton, NJ-based pharmaceutical outfit develops long-acting drugs to treat serious central nervous system disorders. It currently markets one product, a buprenorphine subdermal implant for the long-term treatment of opioid addiction branded as Probuphine, that was OK'd by the FDA in May 2016.

