Book review: 'Knit blankets & throws' with Mademoiselle Sophie Pam reviews a second book from French designer Mlle Sophie Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jNep18 "Knit blankets &; throws with Mlle Sophie" is a new book of 18 patterns, most of which are easy to do. If you have been knitting scarves all your knitting life and want to take your projects up a notch, or if you knit prayer shawls and want some new ideas or if you have a child or grandchild in college and want to knit them something to snuggle in, then "Knit blankets and throws with Mademoiselle Sophie" is a good book for inspiration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.