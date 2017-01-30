Book review: 'Knit blankets & throws' with Mademoiselle Sophie
Book review: 'Knit blankets & throws' with Mademoiselle Sophie Pam reviews a second book from French designer Mlle Sophie Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jNep18 "Knit blankets &; throws with Mlle Sophie" is a new book of 18 patterns, most of which are easy to do. If you have been knitting scarves all your knitting life and want to take your projects up a notch, or if you knit prayer shawls and want some new ideas or if you have a child or grandchild in college and want to knit them something to snuggle in, then "Knit blankets and throws with Mademoiselle Sophie" is a good book for inspiration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan 27
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan 19
|New Jersey
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC