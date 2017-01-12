Alternate Dispute Resolution Provisio...

Alternate Dispute Resolution Provisions With Early Intervention

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Law.com

Almost no one disputes that litigation is expensive and time consuming. Clients recognize that litigation expends bottom line dollars and consumes executive time; lawyers recognize that litigation, regardless of how efficiently it is conducted or how successfully it ends, is often viewed as being conducted for the benefit of the lawyers; and, judges always want to know why the matter is consuming court time and effort when it should be settled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec '16 John Gold 2
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
News To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ... Oct '16 YouDidntBuildThat 10
Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15) Sep '16 wide eyed big for... 3
News Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician... Aug '16 Actual Science 1
Princeton Area Meetup! Aug '16 Kris 1
News Words you can't use at Princeton: Mankind, manp... Aug '16 JCK 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC