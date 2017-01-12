Allan Corduner, Alexandra Silber, Max...

Allan Corduner, Alexandra Silber, Max von Essen & More Board Stage...

All aboard! The cast is set for McCarter Theatre Center's world premiere production of Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by two-time Tony Award nominee Ken Ludwig from Agatha Christie's detective novel of the same name. British stage and film star Allan Corduner will take on the iconic role of Detective Hercule Poirot, investigating a Broadway line-up of murder suspects: Max von Essen as Ratchett/Col.

