To heal divides, a Marine Corps veteran will retrace Washington's Princeton march
The former Marine infantry officer returned to the United States in 2013 following two tours in Iraq and six years in Afghanistan running a telecommunications program as a civilian. O'Neil's long departure drove his desire to find out who he was without the Marine Corps, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
|Princeton Area Meetup!
|Aug '16
|Kris
|1
|Words you can't use at Princeton: Mankind, manp...
|Aug '16
|JCK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC