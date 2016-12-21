Princeton revising polices over mental health disabilities
Federal law enforcement officials have reached an agreement with Princeton University to resolve concerns about the school's treatment of students with mental health disabilities. The deal announced Monday by the Justice Department and federal prosecutors in New Jersey also involves Princeton's policies regarding requests for reasonable modifications, withdrawals and leaves of absences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov 29
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
|Princeton Area Meetup!
|Aug '16
|Kris
|1
|Words you can't use at Princeton: Mankind, manp...
|Aug '16
|JCK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC