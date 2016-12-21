Princeton, prisons and progressives add to state's history | Albright
Princeton University, chartered in 1746, is the fourth oldest institution of learning in the United States, originally known as the College of New Jersey. The Princeton University Press was founded in 1905 by publisher and trustee Charles Scribner "for the promotion of education and scholarship and to serve the University."
