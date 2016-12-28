Princeton Ballet School to Take 2017 Summer Intensive Audition Tour to Orlando, NJ and More
Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet , announces its nationwide audition tour schedule for its highly celebrated Summer Intensive program held in Princeton, N.J., from June 26-July 28, 2017. First held in 1981, Princeton Ballet School's Summer Intensive is one of the oldest in the United States.
