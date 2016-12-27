Editorial: Christie book deal all about the timing
Editorial: Christie book deal all about the timing There is nothing the least bit unusual about politicians writing books. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hKYpfm But what made Gov. Chris Christie's recently proposed book deal different was that unlike some other states and the U.S. Senate, New Jersey law forbids governors from receiving any outside income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov 29
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
|Princeton Area Meetup!
|Aug '16
|Kris
|1
|Words you can't use at Princeton: Mankind, manp...
|Aug '16
|JCK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC