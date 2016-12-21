Driver crashes into police car transporting teen to jail

WEST WINDSOR -- A Somerset man was charged with careless driving early Friday after apparently falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a Trenton police car taking a teenager to jail, police said. The officers were not hurt, but the driver and the 16-year-old prisoner suffered minor injuries and were taken to University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro following the 2:15 a.m. crash on Route 1 northbound near Meadow Road, police said.

