D&R Greenway Presents Multi-media Exhibit

"NATURE'S POTPOURRI": What do branches, pinecones, roosters, multicolored frogs, perky perched birds, plunging feeding birds, and intricate insects have in common? These natural objects have been transformed into art by students of "Art Collabortions!" in their multi-media exhibit, "Nature's Potpourri," on view through January 13. D&R Greenway Land ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Topics.