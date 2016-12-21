D&R Greenway Presents Multi-media Exhibit
"NATURE'S POTPOURRI": What do branches, pinecones, roosters, multicolored frogs, perky perched birds, plunging feeding birds, and intricate insects have in common? These natural objects have been transformed into art by students of "Art Collabortions!" in their multi-media exhibit, "Nature's Potpourri," on view through January 13. D&R Greenway Land ... (more)
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov 29
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
|Princeton Area Meetup!
|Aug '16
|Kris
|1
|Words you can't use at Princeton: Mankind, manp...
|Aug '16
|JCK
|1
