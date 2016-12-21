Best College Values, 2017
You may have an eagle eye for spotting good deals in day-to-day life, but zeroing in on schools that best fit your child's interests and offer the best bang for your educational buck is no small feat. To help you sort through the choices, from tiny schools to mammoth institutions, and from small college towns to campuses intertwined with major cities, we give you our annual list of 300 best-value colleges and universities .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kiplinger Online.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec 12
|John Gold
|2
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov 29
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
|To Silence Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton Proposed ...
|Oct '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|10
|Were you a child psych student or intern in the... (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|wide eyed big for...
|3
|Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician...
|Aug '16
|Actual Science
|1
|Princeton Area Meetup!
|Aug '16
|Kris
|1
|Words you can't use at Princeton: Mankind, manp...
|Aug '16
|JCK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC