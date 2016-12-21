American Repertory Ballet to Host the Music of Pride and Prejudice, 1/27
On Friday, January 27 at 5:15 p.m., American Repertory Ballet will host "The Music of Pride and Prejudice ," as part of its On Pointe educational series at its Princeton studios . This lecture will feature guest speaker Simon Morrison, music scholar and Professor of Music at Princeton University.
