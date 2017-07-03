Princeton fire captain retiring after...

Princeton fire captain retiring after 35 years on July 4

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: The Tribune

Princeton Fire Territory Captain Scott Horn has been a firefighter for 35 years. On Independence Day, he will walk out of Station 2's bay doors as an emergency responder for the last time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cecilia McKinney 14 hr The exclusion 11
Amanda Kramer Young likes black guys Mon biff 3
Swinger s Jul 9 Pug and wife 1
Curious Jul 9 Curious 2
Poor monkey (Sep '16) Jul 8 great white 22
Whatever happened Jul 5 Ace120 1
Jornado Jul 5 Anonymous 6
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Gibson County was issued at July 12 at 2:00PM EDT

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Princeton, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC