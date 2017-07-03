Princeton fire captain retiring after 35 years on July 4
Princeton Fire Territory Captain Scott Horn has been a firefighter for 35 years. On Independence Day, he will walk out of Station 2's bay doors as an emergency responder for the last time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cecilia McKinney
|14 hr
|The exclusion
|11
|Amanda Kramer Young likes black guys
|Mon
|biff
|3
|Swinger s
|Jul 9
|Pug and wife
|1
|Curious
|Jul 9
|Curious
|2
|Poor monkey (Sep '16)
|Jul 8
|great white
|22
|Whatever happened
|Jul 5
|Ace120
|1
|Jornado
|Jul 5
|Anonymous
|6
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC