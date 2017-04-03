Manufacturing Employment on the Rise in 'Right to Work' Indiana
As Indiana became America's 23rd Right to Work state in early 2012, just a little more than five years ago, many proponents like then-Congressman Mike Pence contended the new law prohibiting the termination of employees for refusal to pay dues or fees to a union would make the Hoosier State more attractive to manufacturing employers and foster job growth in that high-paying sector. Big Labor and its allies loudly disagreed.
