Fort Branch officials working towards grocery store
It's been nearly three years since Fort Branch had a grocery store, now, residents are starting to wonder if they will ever get one back. "We've had high hopes that there would be a new one started, but it has drug out and drug out and drug out," said local resident Ora Williams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
