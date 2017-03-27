Almost A Year Later Gas Leak Continue...

Almost A Year Later Gas Leak Continues at Princeton Apartment Complex

Almost a year after a gas leak sparks the evacuating of an apartment building in Princeton, Indiana, city and state officials are still unable to plug the leak. Princeton Fire Chief Mike Pflug tells Eyewitness News that when the weather dried up, they believed the water pressure would be relieved.

