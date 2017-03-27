Almost A Year Later Gas Leak Continues at Princeton Apartment Complex
Almost a year after a gas leak sparks the evacuating of an apartment building in Princeton, Indiana, city and state officials are still unable to plug the leak. Princeton Fire Chief Mike Pflug tells Eyewitness News that when the weather dried up, they believed the water pressure would be relieved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melonhead denny
|5 hr
|Who
|2
|Billy Gene the dancing queen is a lying cheater (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Bob
|9
|Poor monkey (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Bob
|19
|stevo the ass clown
|Mar 31
|edward
|1
|mr bowles
|Mar 30
|scanner programmer
|1
|any good women
|Mar 28
|Bitty
|19
|Brandi Nicole still obsessed after 9 years
|Mar 25
|Amen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC