Police: Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Indiana

Authorities say a man who was being sought for a parole violation has been shot and wounded after being spotted by police in southwestern Indiana. State police say the officer-involved shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a gas station in Vincennes.

