Toyota to invest $600 million, add 400 jobs at Indiana plant

Toyota will pump $600 million into an Indiana plant where it makes Highlanders and add 400 jobs there, the automaker announced Tuesday, joining a procession of corporate giants that have touted their contributions to the U.S. economy in the months since President Donald Trump's election. "This is a true testament to our team members and their dedication to producing quality vehicles," Millie Marshall, president of Toyota Indiana, said in a statement.

