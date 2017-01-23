Toyota pumping $600 million into Indi...

Toyota pumping $600 million into Indiana SUV/crossover plant

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Car Connection

Strong sales for its crossovers and SUVs have prompted Toyota to invest $600 million into a major Midwestern assembly plant. The automaker says that its $600 million investment will create about 400 new jobs in Princeton, Indiana, where it builds its Highlander crossover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Car Connection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Hardy can hold a job or pay child support 1 hr Knowing 13
Brian buck hill 1 hr Anonymous 9
Poor monkey 13 hr Can smell it 10
Heroin 15 hr the mechanic 2
toyota uaw (Dec '13) Mon robin 25
Jordin Taborn Jan 20 Anonymous 3
Martin fugate Jan 17 Daisy 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Gibson County was issued at January 25 at 9:43AM EST

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Princeton, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,245,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC