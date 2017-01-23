Toyota Motor to add 400 jobs at Indiana assembly plant
The Japanese automaker said the jobs were part of a $600 million upgrade of its plant in Princeton, Indiana, and were included in its plans announced earlier this month to invest $10 billion in its U.S. operations over the next five years. The announcement comes as Trump focuses on protectionist trade policies during his administrations' first week, including a formal withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday.
