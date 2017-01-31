Students, alums do 24-hour show to pr...

Students, alums do 24-hour show to protest college move

Tuesday

Students and alumni have launched a 24-hour "protest performance" to show opposition to a New Jersey college's possible relocation. Rider University officials are studying whether to close Westminster Choir College's longtime campus in Princeton and move the music college to the university's main campus in Lawrenceville, a few miles away.

