Southern IN man convicted in a 05 killing faces escape charge
A southern Indiana man convicted in a 2005 killing faces an escape charge after missing a court hearing on his probation status. Gibson County's prosecutor filed the escape charge last week against 35-year-old David M. Zimmerman, alleging in part that he intentionally removed his electronic monitoring device.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|toyota uaw (Dec '13)
|10 hr
|robin
|25
|Felons allowed in Hud housing
|18 hr
|Jim
|5
|toyota hoes (Jan '13)
|Jan 21
|Barbiegirl1
|24
|Jordin Taborn
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|3
|Kelsey Klodowski loves married men
|Jan 20
|Jay
|2
|Martin fugate
|Jan 17
|Daisy
|1
|topix dead
|Jan 13
|zombie
|10
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC