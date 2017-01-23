Southern IN man convicted in a 05 kil...

Southern IN man convicted in a 05 killing faces escape charge

A southern Indiana man convicted in a 2005 killing faces an escape charge after missing a court hearing on his probation status. Gibson County's prosecutor filed the escape charge last week against 35-year-old David M. Zimmerman, alleging in part that he intentionally removed his electronic monitoring device.

