Photos: When Barack Obama visited Indiana
President Barack Obama, with the Indiana flag hanging in the background, speaks to employees of the Millennium Steel Service in Princeton, Ind. on the third annual National Manufacturing Day on Friday, October 3, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix dead
|Jan 13
|zombie
|10
|toyota hoes (Jan '13)
|Jan 13
|Wow
|22
|Damn he did it again
|Jan 11
|Wondering
|2
|Building Regulations
|Jan 11
|Former resident
|2
|Raegan at Caseys
|Jan 7
|Facts
|5
|Shelly Hooten
|Jan 6
|Donna
|2
|Amber sandman
|Jan 3
|Reapwhatusow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC