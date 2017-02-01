Man found hiding under insulation in ...

Man found hiding under insulation in attic, charged with burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

According to the police report, Indiana State Police Officers and Gibson County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home in the area of 399 West CR 350 South near Princeton around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The owner of the home, who was not present, saw a person inside the home, via a home security monitoring system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poor monkey 19 hr Billie queen 11
Princeton girls 22 hr TTt 3
Jornado 22 hr New in town 2
Amanda sailer Wed call me 1
amanda sailer crew (Dec '13) Wed want to meet them 18
Shayna is it? (Oct '13) Wed impressed guy 30
Disgusting (Sep '13) Wed impressed guy 19
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Princeton, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC