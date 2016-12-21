Toyota Names New President for Gibson...

Toyota Names New President for Gibson Co. Plant

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: WEHT

Toyota Motor North America is announcing a new president for its Princeton, Indiana plant. Millie Marshall is the plant's new president as of January 1, 2017.

Read more at WEHT.

