Darmstadt Road Crash Sends Two to the HospitalMonday, December 12Two...

At approximately 12:51pm, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office responded to Darmstadt Road near Clearcrest Lane in reference to a single vehicle crash with injuries. A silver 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser was found overturned in the northbound lane of Darmstadt Road by the former Clearcrest Pines Golf Course.

