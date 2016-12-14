As term ends, mine safety chief hopeful for safer coal mines
In a Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Joe Main, left, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health, and workers at the Gibson North mine observe an automated miner machine in Princeton, Ind. The nation's coal mines are headed for another record low year in workplace deaths, and Main,the outgoing federal mine safety chief, said he's hopeful that mining companies will work with the incoming Trump administration to continue that progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix dead
|Fri
|zombie
|10
|toyota hoes (Jan '13)
|Fri
|Wow
|22
|Damn he did it again
|Jan 11
|Wondering
|2
|Building Regulations
|Jan 11
|Former resident
|2
|Raegan at Caseys
|Jan 7
|Facts
|5
|Shelly Hooten
|Jan 6
|Donna
|2
|Amber sandman
|Jan 3
|Reapwhatusow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC