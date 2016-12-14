As term ends, mine safety chief hopeful for safer coal mines

In a Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Joe Main, left, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health, and workers at the Gibson North mine observe an automated miner machine in Princeton, Ind. The nation's coal mines are headed for another record low year in workplace deaths, and Main,the outgoing federal mine safety chief, said he's hopeful that mining companies will work with the incoming Trump administration to continue that progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.