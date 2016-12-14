As term ends, mine safety chief hopef...

As term ends, mine safety chief hopeful for safer coal mines

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 14, 2016 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

In a Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, Joe Main, left, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health, and workers at the Gibson North mine observe an automated miner machine in Princeton, Ind. The nation's coal mines are headed for another record low year in workplace deaths, and Main,the outgoing federal mine safety chief, said he's hopeful that mining companies will work with the incoming Trump administration to continue that progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
topix dead Fri zombie 10
toyota hoes (Jan '13) Fri Wow 22
Damn he did it again Jan 11 Wondering 2
Building Regulations Jan 11 Former resident 2
Raegan at Caseys Jan 7 Facts 5
Shelly Hooten Jan 6 Donna 2
Amber sandman Jan 3 Reapwhatusow 3
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Gibson County was issued at January 15 at 2:48PM EST

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Princeton, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,937 • Total comments across all topics: 277,934,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC