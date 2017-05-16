A silver anniversary for Wine in the ...

A silver anniversary for Wine in the Woods

Tuesday May 16

Downtown Columbia's Symphony Woods may be in the midst of redevelopment, but at least one thing has remained constant for 25 years: For one weekend each May, the shady park just outside Merriweather Post Pavilion transforms into one of the area's largest gatherings of wine lovers. When Wine in the Woods debuted in 1993, more than 10,000 people turned out to sample wares from 10 Maryland wineries.

