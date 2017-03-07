Maryland Man Arrested With Police-Style Equipment
Robert Paul Holland faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of a stolen firearm. Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans says there are no reports of any citizen encounters with police impersonators at this time.
