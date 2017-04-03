Calvert Cares aims to empower patients
The path to lower readmissions lies in patient support, as an increasing number of hospitals and health systems are demonstrating. They build medical and social services that keep their most challenging populations from bouncing back to the emergency department or to an inpatient stay after discharge.
