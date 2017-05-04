North Idaho Rep. Heather Scott draws GOP challenger for next election - Fri, 05 May 2017 PST
Mike Boeck, a 4th-generation Bonner County resident, former Priest River Chamber of Commerce president, longtime county GOP central committee member and longtime forest products industry employee, announced Friday that he'll challenge controversial Rep. Heather Scott in 2018. "I just feel that we haven't gotten the quality of representation we should," Boeck said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Priest River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog found on Grouse Creek
|Feb '17
|carrie peterkin
|1
|Dover ID trial referenced at DeVos hearing
|Jan '17
|MADRONE
|2
|Walking on sunshine: Could the future of energy... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denny CranesPlace
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Debate: Ferguson - Priest River, ID (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Annalee
|3
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Priest River, ID (Jan '12)
|Mar '13
|binky
|10
|Priest River Football Player Still Hospitalized... (Oct '11)
|Oct '11
|Maryjane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Priest River Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC