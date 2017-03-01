PHOTOS: Apple trailer floating in Columbia River after semi-truck crashes
The Washington State Patrol says a semi-truck and trailer loaded with apples lost control on Monday and crashed into the Columbia River along Highway 243. Witnesses told troopers the driver was going too fast for conditions when he lost control driving through "S" curves.
