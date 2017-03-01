Chess, Anyone? Giant Checkerboard Spi...

Chess, Anyone? Giant Checkerboard Spied from Space

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Live Science

For astronauts aboard the International Space Station, any glance out the window could inspire wonder and awe. One spaceflyer was recently treated to a special sight: a giant checkerboard stretching across part of the planet's surface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Priest River Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog found on Grouse Creek Feb 9 carrie peterkin 1
News Dover ID trial referenced at DeVos hearing Jan '17 MADRONE 2
News Walking on sunshine: Could the future of energy... Oct '16 Denny CranesPlace 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
Debate: Ferguson - Priest River, ID (Aug '14) Aug '14 Annalee 3
Debate: Gay Marriage - Priest River, ID (Jan '12) Mar '13 binky 10
News Priest River Football Player Still Hospitalized... (Oct '11) Oct '11 Maryjane 1
See all Priest River Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Priest River Forum Now

Priest River Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Priest River Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
 

Priest River, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,461 • Total comments across all topics: 279,324,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC