Woman faces animal cruelty charge
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman facing animal cruelty charges after they said she threw a puppy against the pavement before kicking and punching the dog. The Bonner County Prosecutor said the 7-month-old puppy is doing okay.
