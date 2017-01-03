Bill Jennings: Silver Mountain celebr...

Bill Jennings: Silver Mountain celebrates its history with 'Jackass Day' - Thu, 05 Jan 2017 PST

In 1885, prospector Noah Kellogg's donkey stumbled upon a silver vein that became the Bunker Hill mine, an institution that defined the Silver Valley for a century. Today a sign can still be found on the outskirts of Kellogg that reads, "This is a town founded by a jackass and inhabited by its descendants."

