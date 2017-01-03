Bill Jennings: Silver Mountain celebrates its history with 'Jackass Day' - Thu, 05 Jan 2017 PST
In 1885, prospector Noah Kellogg's donkey stumbled upon a silver vein that became the Bunker Hill mine, an institution that defined the Silver Valley for a century. Today a sign can still be found on the outskirts of Kellogg that reads, "This is a town founded by a jackass and inhabited by its descendants."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Priest River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walking on sunshine: Could the future of energy...
|Oct '16
|Denny CranesPlace
|4
|Title Resource Group Acquires TitleOne Corporat...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Idaho teacher marks 25 years of astronaut visits (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|better
|1
|Debate: Ferguson - Priest River, ID (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Annalee
|3
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Priest River, ID (Jan '12)
|Mar '13
|binky
|10
|Priest River Football Player Still Hospitalized... (Oct '11)
|Oct '11
|Maryjane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Priest River Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC