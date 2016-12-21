Destroyed Little Snowy Top lookout provided shelter, memories to many - Sun, 04 Dec 2016 PST

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious fire that burned down the Skitwish snowmobilers' warming hut in the Coeur d'Alene River District off Forest Service Road 202 at Marie Saddle. The fire occurred between 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22, the Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.