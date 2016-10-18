Fresh Sheet: Call for winemakers - Tue, 18 Oct 2016 PST
This marks the seventh year of the series, which runs from November through May on the first Wednesday of the month. The restaurant is looking for Pacific Northwest wineries to spotlight.
