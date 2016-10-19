Attorney General opens investigation into charges of harassment of...
Idaho State Rep. Heather Scott talked about local politics May 4 in Priest River before the candidates forum at the community junior high school. The Bonner County prosecutor's office has referred charges that supporters of Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, stalked and harassed a young field organizer for the Idaho Democratic Party in North Idaho to the Idaho Attorney General's office, and the Attorney General's office has opened an investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Priest River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walking on sunshine: Could the future of energy...
|Oct '16
|Denny CranesPlace
|4
|Title Resource Group Acquires TitleOne Corporat...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Idaho teacher marks 25 years of astronaut visits (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|better
|1
|Debate: Ferguson - Priest River, ID (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Annalee
|3
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Priest River, ID (Jan '12)
|Mar '13
|binky
|10
|Priest River Football Player Still Hospitalized... (Oct '11)
|Oct '11
|Maryjane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Priest River Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC