Attorney General opens investigation into charges of harassment of...

Idaho State Rep. Heather Scott talked about local politics May 4 in Priest River before the candidates forum at the community junior high school. The Bonner County prosecutor's office has referred charges that supporters of Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, stalked and harassed a young field organizer for the Idaho Democratic Party in North Idaho to the Idaho Attorney General's office, and the Attorney General's office has opened an investigation.

