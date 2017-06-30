Riot scheduled in downtown Price and you're invited
A musician with local ties plans to make a video in downtown Price and other locations to honor first responders, firefighters, police officers, and members of the military, especially those who have died in the service to their country. The working title of the video is "Change."
