Infrastructure decay is more than inconvenient - it's disastrous
As many readers know, I have spent a lot of ink on the pages of this newspaper explaining some of the history of the local area, largely through the eyes of reporters and editors past. The information that I get from good reporting that was done 100 years ago or 10 years ago is invaluable to a rural area that doesn't get much formal history written about it other than in the archives of newspapers past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.
Add your comments below
Price Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
|Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|SMPreston
|1
|Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12)
|Apr '16
|athenawp49
|7
|Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|NorCal Native
|4
|After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Pattysboi
|8
|Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|NE Jade
|6
|So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|usufreshman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Price Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC