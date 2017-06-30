SR-55 work to begin July 10
Getting around Price will be a bit more difficult and a little slower this summer because of a road project through town. A project to chip seal State Route 55, also known as the Price Business Loop was originally scheduled to begin this week, but was postponed because of the Cal Ripken baseball tournament.
