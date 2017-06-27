Price photographer arrested in sex ab...

Price photographer arrested in sex abuse investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

Levan W. Hall, 62, was arrested last week and booked into the Carbon County Jail. He was also arrested for investigation of lewdness and electronic communication harassment, the Price Police Department announced Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Price Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07) Jun 23 mosaic causes asthma 3
Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16) Jun '16 SMPreston 1
News Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12) Apr '16 athenawp49 7
News Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16) Jan '16 NorCal Native 4
News After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Pattysboi 8
News Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15) Nov '15 NE Jade 6
So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15) Oct '15 usufreshman 1
See all Price Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Price Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Carbon County was issued at June 27 at 8:54AM MDT

Price Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Price Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Price, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,278 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC