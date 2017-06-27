Price cops arrest man on sex charges

Price City Police have taken into custody a 62-year-old man after a patrol officer received a complaint alleging an ongoing stalking crime over the past several months. Levan Hall was booked into the Carbon County Jail on a second degree felony charge of Forcible Sexual Abuse , a class A misdemeanor charge of Stalking, and class B charges of Lewdness and Electronic Communication Harassment.

