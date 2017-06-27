Price cops arrest man on sex charges
Price City Police have taken into custody a 62-year-old man after a patrol officer received a complaint alleging an ongoing stalking crime over the past several months. Levan Hall was booked into the Carbon County Jail on a second degree felony charge of Forcible Sexual Abuse , a class A misdemeanor charge of Stalking, and class B charges of Lewdness and Electronic Communication Harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.
Add your comments below
Price Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
|Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|SMPreston
|1
|Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12)
|Apr '16
|athenawp49
|7
|Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|NorCal Native
|4
|After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Pattysboi
|8
|Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|NE Jade
|6
|So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|usufreshman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Price Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC