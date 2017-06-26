Mine certification deadline July 3

Mine certification deadline July 3

Tuesday Jun 20

The Utah Labor Commission's Coal Miner Certification Office in Price says the deadline to apply for testing is Monday, July 3. The exams will be administered on Friday, July 21, at the Carbon County Events Center. For more information, contact the Coal Miner Certification Office at 435-613-5901.

