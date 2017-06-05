Memorial Day grave displays disappear

Memorial Day grave displays disappear

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Sun Advocate

For at least 15 years, Cecelia Moore of Price has been buying and collecting decorations for the graves of her parents, grandmother and aunt. Two days after Memorial Day, the cherished collection was gone, apparently stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Price Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Commuter City in Utah? (Jun '16) Jun '16 SMPreston 1
News Fight over money led to fatal stabbing, Price p... (May '12) Apr '16 athenawp49 7
News Utah judge who ordered baby removed from lesbia... (Jan '16) Jan '16 NorCal Native 4
News After outcry, judge reverses order taking baby ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Pattysboi 8
News Judge who ordered baby taken away from gay fost... (Nov '15) Nov '15 NE Jade 6
So many questions about kissing... (Oct '15) Oct '15 usufreshman 1
Notre Dame School Bus VW 1963 campervan (Jan '15) Jan '15 Formula 1kid 1
See all Price Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Price Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Carbon County was issued at June 11 at 2:20PM MDT

Price Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Price Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Price, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,688,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC